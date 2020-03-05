Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Smith Obituary
Robert Allen Smith, 92, passed away on March 2, 2020 at his home in Trappe.

He was born on May 12, 1927 in St. Paul MN, son of the late William B. Smith, Jr. and Lillian A. Bye Smith.

Mr. Smith served honorably in the U.S. Navy. He received his B.S. from the University of Minnesota and was employed by the Federal Government in the Defense Dept.

Robert enjoyed playing the saxophone in local Eastern Shore bands during his retirement. He was an avid sailor and spent many happy years sailing on the Potomac and Chesapeake with his wife.

He is survived by his son, Gary Smith of Round Pond, ME and daughter, Terri Lebel of Waldo, FL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Allison Smith.

Services will be private.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -