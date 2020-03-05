|
Robert Allen Smith, 92, passed away on March 2, 2020 at his home in Trappe.
He was born on May 12, 1927 in St. Paul MN, son of the late William B. Smith, Jr. and Lillian A. Bye Smith.
Mr. Smith served honorably in the U.S. Navy. He received his B.S. from the University of Minnesota and was employed by the Federal Government in the Defense Dept.
Robert enjoyed playing the saxophone in local Eastern Shore bands during his retirement. He was an avid sailor and spent many happy years sailing on the Potomac and Chesapeake with his wife.
He is survived by his son, Gary Smith of Round Pond, ME and daughter, Terri Lebel of Waldo, FL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Allison Smith.
Services will be private.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020