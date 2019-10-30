|
Dr. Robert Coburn Kingsbury, 92, of Millington, MD, passed away on October 29, 2019 at Bay Health Medical Center, Kent General in Dover, DE.
Bob was born in Baltimore, MD, on November 5, 1926 to Mac and Emma Kingsbury. He was proud to serve his country as a sailor in the Pacific during WWII. After the war Bob completed his education at University of Maryland, earning his doctorate in medicine and joined the elite organization of Alpha Omega Alpha (an honor medical society). During this time Bob reunited with his childhood friend and love of his life, Mildred Thomas (Polly), and they married June 14, 1948. Robert and Polly happily raised a family of five children Robert Jr, William, Barry, Joanne, Jeffrey. Bob had a successful medical practice in Seaford Delaware. As a strong patient advocate Bob was proud to become a charter member of Family Practice Specialty. He later left his practice to rejoin the Navy and was stationed in Philadelphia. Bob retired as a Navy Captain and moved with Polly to Millington Maryland, where they were surrounded by friends and family including their nephew Mark whom they consider their sixth child. Bob leaves behind grieving friends and family, including his son in law Frank, daughter in laws, Jayne, Paige, Tami and Debbie, grand children Lona, Kelly, Kyle, Patrick, Thomas, Anna and Jackelyn. Bob rejoices to be reunited with friends and family who have gone before him in Heaven, including his parents, brother Arthur, sister in law Christine, nephew David, granddaughter Audra, grandson Barry Jr and a much beloved son, Robert Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 W. Cypress St. Millington, MD, where relatives and friends may call one hour prior (10-11am). Interment will be in Crumpton Cemetery. www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019