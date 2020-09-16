Robert (Capt. Rob) Cook, age 80 of Royal Oak, Maryland passed away quietly on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Born in Baltimore, MD in August 1940, the son of the late Robert M. Cook, Sr. and Elizabeth M. (nee Smith), Rob was raised in Towson, MD and graduated from Towson Catholic High School in 1958. He later obtained his Bachelor's Degree from Loyola College, MD in 1962.
After graduation, he joined the Maryland National Guard 110th Field Artillery headquartered at the Pikesville Armory, Baltimore for thirteen years. He retired with the rank of Captain and the honor of being inducted into the Society of St. Barbara.
Initially employed by Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Maryland, he joined in the operation of his father's business, Appel & Cook, Inc., in Towson, MD. Rob was later the president of Appel & Cook until its sale in 2000.
When retirement lacked the fun he sought, Rob obtained his professional boat (Operator's 6-Pk) license from the U.S. Coast Guard in the spring of 2000. This license was later upgraded to USCG Master's License with a sailing endorsement. He was employed as a part-time boat captain of the MV Patriot, anchored in St. Michaels, MD, and served as a "house captain'" for Clarks Landing in Chester, MD. He was recognized as a gifted captain, and an excellent instructor for new boat owners. For a short time, he taught sailing at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.
Rob was raised Catholic and had a strong affiliation to his church. After marriage in 1982, to the former Carol Ann DeMoss, he became active as a coordinator for student confirmation training at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Parkville, MD. Rob's community involvement included membership on the board of Loch Raven Village HOA, with election as president for the 1400 homes.
Rob and Carol relocated to Royal Oak, MD in 2001. Rob volunteered in the Religious Ed Office of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, with special interest in the RCIA program. He was an Eucharistic Minister at St. Michaels Mission Church.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers-in-law, Alwyn Roberts and Leonard W. DeMoss, Jr. Rob is survived by his wife, his sister Linda Roberts and her children, Rob's daughter, Jennifer (Andre) Hawkins and her children, Carynne and Nathan Hawkins, of Milford, OH, and his son, Stephen D. (Jessica) Cook and two step-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton, MD on Sunday, September 20 from 3 to 5 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, September 21 at 11 am at St. Michaels Mission Chapel, St. Michaels, MD. After the mass, interment will follow at St. Joseph Mission Church, Cordova, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Office of Religious Ed, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish, Easton, MD or to Talbot Hospice, Easton, MD.
