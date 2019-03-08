EASTON - Robert "Bobby" Coughenour of Easton, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Hospice House on March 6, 2019. He was 82. Born on Nov. 1, 1936 in Federalsburg, MD, the son of the late Clifton and Virginia Coughenour.

Survived by three daughters: Debbie Nash (Mike), Pam Morgan (Mike), Denise Staehli (Glenn); six surviving grandchildren; one step granddaughter; and preceded in death by grandson, Raymond Kinsey III; 9 great grandchildren; siblings: Peggy Wilson, Jimmie Coughenour; special niece, Terri Phan (Tam).

He was a proud devoted truck driver for 48 years. When it came to driving a truck, there was no obstacle too adventurous for him, visiting 48 states on his travels. As he shared his stories, it would put a smile on everyone's face. He loved his hugs and kisses from everyone.

Memorial services will be private at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019