Robert Donald Barrett, better known as "Donny" passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home after a short illness. He was 66.
He was born on May 4, 1953 in Easton, Maryland, the son of the late Robert Ernest Barrett and Shirley Ann Bridges. He was the youngest of two children.
He graduated from St. Michaels High School with the class of 1971. His true passion always was working on the water. He began working as a waterman before he even graduated high school. He eventually obtained his own captain's license, and boat, the Bobby B. This allowed him to provide for his family by crabbing, oystering, and occasionally clamming on his own vessel. Donny loved working on the water more than he loved most anything. He was an Eastern Shore man through and through.
Donny was best known for his ability to make a joke in the worst situations and for his easy going nature. Along with enjoying working on the water, he also loved hunting. He always admitted that he was never much of a hunter. He loved hanging out, joking around, and causing trouble with his friends around Tilghman Island.
As much as he loved his friends, he loved his family even more. He is survived by his two daughters, Annie Barrett of McDaniel, and Bonnie Bryan of Royal Oak; one sister, Jane Barrett of St. Michaels; one nephew, Patrick Fitzgerald of Boston, MA, and several other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Deborah Hall Barrett.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Tilghman United Methodist Church, with Pastor Herb Cain officiating. Formal attire is not required; please come as you are. Burial will be private.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home - Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019