Zeller Funeral Home
106 Main Street
East New Market, MD 21631
(410) 943-3686
Robert E. "Bob" Fleishman Jr.


1960 - 2020
Robert E. "Bob" Fleishman Jr. Obituary
Robert Earl Fleishman, Jr. passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, surrounded by loved ones. Son of the late Robert E. Lee Fleishman, Sr. and Janet Emma, surviving. Survived also by his wife, Judi L.; son Jacob Robert and Amanda of Hurlock; daughter Keri Lee Patterson and Jonathon of Brightwood, VA; daughter Kaila Nicole Fleishman of Halethorpe; daughter Dorothy Wooleyhand of Greenwood, DE; and 9 grandchildren.

Known as Diesel Bob by many, Bob worked for many years for Cummins Engine Co., from age sixteen, culminating in marine diesel mobile work. He also was employed by DES in Bridgeville, DE and purchased his own shop in West Ocean City in the 90s. He later transitioned to boat fabrication work while still assisting local watermen with engine repairs.

He loved hunting and fishing, and mudding in trucks. He was also a reputable drummer, playing with the likes of Ronnie Dove, and ending with the local band "Back in Time" with his wife.

His talents will be missed by many. Friends may visit with family at Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 3 - 4 p.m. with a short service after.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020
