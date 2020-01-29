|
|
Robert "Bobby" E. Willis of Denton, MD, passed away at Bayleigh Chase on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was 86 years old.
Born at home in Hobbs near Denton on December 24, 1933, Mr. Willis was the son of the late Edward Howard Willis, Sr. and Mamie Ellen Schuyler Willis and where he attended AMES United Methodist Church. He attended Caroline High School in Denton.
Mr. Willis served in the MD National Guard from 1954 until 1959. He worked for many years for Paul Johnson in Denton working on automobile body work. He became self-employed and continued restoring cars and pick-up trucks. In addition to his business, he loved to garden.
Mr. Willis is survived by his wife, Nancy J. Willis of Denton; one daughter, Tina Lyn Thompson (Frank) of Denton; two sisters, Pauline Workman of Greenwood, DE and Catherine Corkell of Denton; 2 grandsons, Michael and Robert Thompson; and 3 great grandchildren: Kaylee, Adalynn, and Braydyn. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy Willis and Anna Willis; and a brother, Edward Howard Willis, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, February 3rd, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may call from 11 to 12 before the service. The interment will be in the Concord Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the , 217 E. Redwood Street, Baltimore, MD 21202 (). To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020