Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Central Ave
Ridgely, MD
Robert Edward Musachio Obituary
SALISBURY - Robert Edward Musachio, 50, of Salisbury, MD died on April 30, 2019 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 4, 1968 to Michael B. Musachio and the late Anne Marie Garron Musachio.
Robert was a long-time resident of the Holly Center where he received exceptional loving care.
In addition to his father Robert, he is survived by two brothers: Michael P. Musachio, John L. Musachio; a sister, Marie Keller; many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert will be held on Tuesday, May 7 at 11 a.m. in St. Benedict Catholic Church, Central Ave, Ridgely, MD. Burial will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Greensboro, MD.
In lieu of flowers, suggested donations to the Holly Center Auxiliary, 926 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804 or St. Benedict Catholic Church, P.O. Box 459, Ridgely, MD 21666.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit: www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com
Published in The Star Democrat on May 3, 2019
