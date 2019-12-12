Home

Robert F. Connor Obituary
Robert F. Connor, born February 6, 1922, in Snohomish, Washington, passed away peacefully holding his wife's hand on December 9, 2019. He was 97 years old. Robert and his wife, Dorothy K. Connor were married 79 years and retired to Easton, Maryland in 1976. Robert and Dorothy had six children: Judith Rose, Robert Connor (deceased), John Connor, Patrick Connor, Mary Carter, and Sharon Duval. They were blessed by twenty-one grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Robert was a decorated WWII veteran and retired from the Military Intelligence Unit at Aberdeen Proving Ground. He and his wife owned and operated Hamilton Park Club, a swim club in Harford County before they retired to Easton. Robert was truly a member of the greatest generation, a poet, a successful entrepreneur, an outdoorsman, who was extremely proud of his family. A service was held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, Maryland on December 12, 2019.

Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019
