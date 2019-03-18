TILGHMAN - Robert Franklin James, Jr., "Frank" died on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Genesis, The Pines in Easton.

He was 88 years old.

He was born on December 19, 1930 in Tilghman, MD, the son of the late, Robert F. and Carrie Virginia Birmingham James.

Frank served proudly in the Army National Guard. He was previously employed with AA Faulkner Canning Co. and most recently, a commercial waterman.

Frank was born and raised in Tilghman, where he never moved off the street that he was born on. He was a member of Tilghman United Methodist Church. Frank enjoyed eating crabs and oysters, word seek and find books, and spending time with his family and his cat, Lady.

He is survived by a daughter, Sharon James Harding of Tilghman, MD and her significant other, Buddy McKinney of Wittman, MD; a son, Gregory Stephen James, and his significant other, Jean DeHaven of Sherwood; granddaughters, Shannon Humphrey (James) of Florida, Danie Herrin (John) of North Carolina, and Nicole Sichette of Texas; a sister, Laura Janice Yowell of Tilghman, MD; fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Frank also leaves behind a special cat, Lady.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at Tilghman United Methodist Church 5731 Tilghman Island Rd, Tilghman, MD 21671. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Tilghman UMC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Tilghman UMC, 5731 Tilghman Island Road, Tilghman, MD 21671 or Tilghman Volunteer Fire Department, 5996 Tilghman Island Road, Tilghman, MD 21671.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019