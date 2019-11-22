|
Robert Francis Welte, 88, passed away on November 19, 2019 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton.
He was born on October 21, 1931 in San Mateo, CA, son of the late Walter Angelus Welte and Lloyd Louise Latta Welte.
Mr. Welte served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1951-1954 and was awarded the Silver Star in Korea. He received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Santa Clara in 1959, a M.S in Electrical Engineering from Stanford in 1961 and his Ph.D. from Stanford in 1962.
Mr. Welte married his wife Dyanne on August 17, 1973 in Stanford, CA. They lived in California, Maryland and Connecticut during his distinguished career in the defense electronic business. In 1996 they moved to Easton for retirement.
He is survived by his children; Lynne Marion of Sebastopol, CA, Julie Harris of Woodside, CA, Lori Welte of Cambria, CA, Carrie Welte of Santa Clara, CA and Clay Welte of Redwood City, CA; sisters, Jackie McCormick of Mariposa, CA and Judy Scarbrough of Novato, CA; grandchildren, Brian Harris of Capitola, CA, Allison Harris of Woodside, CA and Matthew Marion of Boulder, CO. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Dyanne Welte in 2013 and son Mark A. Welte in 1997.
Services will be private.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019