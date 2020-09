Robert Frank Bolling, aged 82 of Federalsburg passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home in Federalsburg.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12:00 at Park Lane Church of God. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00. Burial will be private.Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com