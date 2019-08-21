|
|
|
Robert Hopper Thompson Jr. of Chestertown passed away Aug. 19, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis. He was 71.
Best known as Bobby T, he was raised in Centreville, Md., the son of Robert H. Thompson Sr. and Marilee Thompson. He attended Centreville High School, where he was a three-sport letterman in baseball, basketball and soccer. Throughout school he also found time for music, playing the saxophone and serving as the drum major in the high school band.
After high school he attended Bridgewater College in Virginia, graduating in 1970. He played varsity baseball at Bridgewater, and earned an invitation to try out with the Pittsburg Pirates organization. In addition to excelling on the baseball field during college, his athletic accomplishments included dribbling a soccer ball 8 miles from the Bridgewater campus to the Harrisonburg, Va., courthouse to win a bet. His reward was two hot dogs from Jess's Quick Lunch across from the courthouse.
After college he moved back to the Eastern Shore and continued to "play ball" in the local baseball, softball, soccer and basketball leagues, and later became a referee and umpire for many years. His true contribution to the community and children of the Eastern Shore came as Coach Thompson. He spent many hours on local soccer fields, basketball courts and football fields. But his first love (aside from being Coach to his children) was always on the baseball diamond. For more than 40 years he was connected to the game as a coach, working with kids of all levels from tee-ball through high school and beyond. Through the game of baseball he was able to influence countless lives both with his knowledge of the game and advice on life. Throughout his coaching career he always required three things of his players: to have sound fundamentals; to always hustle no matter the situation; and to laugh at his jokes.
Bobby T was the definition of a people person. From the first time he met you, you were already a friend. His bright smile and quick wit drew people to him, and his sense of humor was infectious throughout a room. No matter your mood, he always made you feel better after every encounter.
Though he never turned down an opportunity to do a favor for anyone, his priority was his family and his friends.
Outside of team sports Bobby T was an avid golfer for many years at Chester River Yacht & Country Club, obtained his search and rescue certification for SCUBA diving, and could be found every year at the Chestertown Optimist Club's Tea Party booth frying clams and crab cakes. He also found time to help his daughter move at least 11 times.
His first job out of college was as a gym teacher for Kent County Public Schools. He later worked for David A. Bramble Inc., Dixon Valve and Coupling Co., KRM Development Corp. and as a driving instructor.
He is survived by his brother R. Phil Thompson (Allison) of Centreville; daughter Jana Stollings (Jeremy) of Hurdle Mills, N.C., son Rob Thompson (Jess) and two granddaughters Rileigh and Addison Thompson, all of Chestertown.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24 at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road in Chestertown, where friends may call from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. A reception will follow at Chester River Yacht & Country Club.
The family suggests contributions to the Bobby T Memorial Scholarship Fund, payable to and care of Chesapeake Bank & Trust Company, 245 High St., Chestertown, MD 21620.
Arrangements by Marvin V. Williams Jr., Funeral Director, Chestertown.
www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019