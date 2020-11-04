Robert, (known as Bobby by many), Herman Ihle, 88 years old, born on April 06, 1932 in Baltimore City, has passed away this October 30, 2020 of natural causes. The son of Albert and Henrietta Ihle lived in Baltimore City his first 14 years. Born during The Great Depression, life held many challenges for this boy. Living in Baltimore City he landed his first job at 10 years of age delivering newspapers, and added his second job at the age of fourteen at a drug store three nights a week making 30 cents an hour.Soon after, his parents moved the family to the Eastern Shore of Maryland. He attended Stevensville High School where he met folks who would become his life-long friends. He worked various jobs on the Eastern Shore including working on the water, in sales with Montgomery Ward, Camden Construction, and Asplund Tree Expert Co.In 1952 he was drafted into the Korean War. In this war he became a recipient of a Purple Heart. For this service alone, as with all veterans who serve protecting the freedoms of our country, we give him thanks and honor. As Private First Class, INF-USAR , he transferred to the Army Reserve in November of 1954. With an honorable discharge from the Army, he then completed two more tours in the Air Force where he traveled to many countries, and explored many cultures. In November of 1960, he received an honorable discharge from the Air Force, and returned home.Shortly after he began his career with IBM, he married the late Elsie Mann Ihle who he called his Sunshine, and with her raised two daughters. He is a member of the VFW Post 7464, American Legion Post 0296, volunteered a great deal of his time supporting the Bay Country Moose Lodge #831 where he served as Governor, and participated in functions that supported the ideas of Mooseheart.In his later years he spent most of his time reading eclectic books, and fussing about the world. For those who knew him well knew his bark was much worse than his bite. "Bobby" had a great deal of love, and wanted so much to see humanity improve. He would give the shirt off of his back to help another no matter the cost.He is survived by his two daughters, Helen Valliant, and Lucretia Wooters with her spouse Craig Wooters, and four grandchildren, Danielle Wolfe, Michael Wooters, Benjamin Valliant, and Sarah Wooters. He was loved dearly, and his cranky way, and the many infamous sermons he gave, along with his quest for knowledge will be missed. We will hold a private ceremony celebrating his life at a later time. If you wish to share anything in his honor, we know it would please him that others pay tribute to our veterans, and Mooseheart.