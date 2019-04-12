ST. MICHAELS - Dr. Robert "Bob" J. Blatchley of St. Michaels, MD, passed away on April 8, 2019 at the Eleanor Koons Hospice House in Easton, MD.

He was born on Sept. 17, 1945 in Baltimore, MD, to the late George Edward Blatchley and the late Dorothy Rebert Blatchley.

He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1963. He subsequently received a BA from Towson University, a Master's degree from Loyola College in 1970, and a PhD from the University of Maryland in 1974. He became licensed as a Psychologist in 1976, and was a member of the American Psychological Association, The Maryland Psychological Association, and the Johns Hopkins Medical Surgical Association. He worked as a Research Scientist at Friends Research Institute, was an adjunct Assistant Professor of Medical Psychology at Johns Hopkins University, and at the Maryland Psychiatric Research Center. He was also in private practice in Baltimore, MD and Easton, MD, from 1978 to 2016.

Dr. Blatchley was President of the Waterfowl Festival in 1992 and the first President of the Waterfowl Festival Foundation. He was inducted into the Waterfowl Festival Hall of Fame in November 2017. He was also a former Commodore of the Chesapeake Bay Yacht Club, and a longtime member of the Legal Limit Dove Club.

Bob thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing, sailing, reading, and grant writing. He loved his work and respected his patients.

Dr. Blatchley is survived by his wife of 43 years, Virginia Burke; her four children: Lisa Simpson, Kathleen Haldeman, Paula Dombek, and Virginia Gomer. He is also survived by his brother, George Edward Blatchley, of Milton, DE; and a special friend and surrogate daughter, Christie Bishop, of Easton, MD.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison Street, Easton, MD 21601.

Memorial contributions can be made, in lieu of flowers, to the Talbot Hospice Foundation.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019