Robert James "Bob" Thorpe
1945 - 2020
Robert J. "Bob" Thorpe, 75, of Ridgely, MD, died June 22, 2020 at the Corsica Hills Center in Centreville, MD. Please send memorial donations to the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department of which he is a past member. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 am on Monday, June 29th, in the Denton Cemetery. For further information and online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

