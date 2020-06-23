Robert J. "Bob" Thorpe, 75, of Ridgely, MD, died June 22, 2020 at the Corsica Hills Center in Centreville, MD. Please send memorial donations to the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department of which he is a past member. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 am on Monday, June 29th, in the Denton Cemetery. For further information and online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.