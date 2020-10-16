1/1
Robert Joseph Hummel
Robert Joseph "Joey" Hummel of Centreville, MD passed away on October 13, 2020 at his home. He was 22.

Born on November 20, 1997 in Annapolis, MD, he was the son of Robert Scott Hummel and Anna-Lind Olson Hummel. Joey was a resident of Centreville, MD, but grew up in both Queenstown, MD and West Chester PA. He was a graduate of Queen Anne's County High School, class of 2015. After graduating, he began working for the family business, The Marine Team in the Kent Narrows. Joey loved fixing and collecting cars, rescuing dogs and cats, and was always about helping anyone in need, especially the underdog.

In addition to his parents, Joey is survived by sister Racheal Nye (Ryan) of Oklahoma City, OK; niece Amelie; nephew Isaac; Grandmother Eileen Hummel; Aunts Kristin McLennan (Scott) of Landenberg, PA; Lisa Hummel of Stevensville, MD; Lori Hummel Brinzer of Centreville, MD; Lynda Romaine (Mike) of Suwanee, GA and their children.

He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents and his paternal grandfather and namesake Robert J. Hummel.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where friends and family may begin visiting at 11 am. Joey will be interred with his grandmother, Evelyn Kiesel Olson at Oaklands Cemetery in West Chester, PA in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association or QAC Animal Shelter, 201 Clay Drive, Queenstown, MD 21658.

Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 16, 2020.
