|
|
Bobby Aaron passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 18, 1935 to the late William Aaron and Carolyn Dadds of Stevensville. On December 19, 1959, he married the love of his life, Lorraine Gardner. He was a dedicated husband, wonderful father, a fascinating man, a true Kent Islander, jack of all trades and always a waterman at heart. Our lives will never be the same.
He is survived by his wife Lorraine, Daughters, Debby Freburger, Brenda Faulkner (JR), Grandchildren, Bonnie Bassford (David), Joshua Humphreys, Jennifer Fitzcharles (Anthony), Erica Blackistone (Todd), Great-grandchildren, Rachael and Gannon Bassford and Jaxson McCreary, sisters, Ida Jean Buckel (Joe) and Carol Aaron, many treasured nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life is planned for July 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Compass Regional Hospice, KIVFD or KIUMC. Complete obituary posted on fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020