Robert Lee Harding, 80, of Rhodesdale, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at UMSMC at Easton.



Born October 14, 1939 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Clyde Collison Harding, Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Hoffman Harding.



He served in the Maryland National Guard for eight years. From 1961 to 1967 he worked as a long haul truck driver, and then farmed in the Rhodesdale area with grains and watermelons. In 1984, he started marketing his own watermelons and in 1994, he and his wife along with his two sons formed B&K Farms, LLC, growing watermelons from Florida to Maryland and shipping them all over the United States and eastern Canada. His sons carry on the business today. He was a member of Sunnyside Alliance Church in Secretary and was a NRA member.



He is survived by his wife of fifty eight years, Kay Burton Harding; two sons, Richard E. Harding and wife Julie of Rhodesdale and Jeffrey R. Harding and wife Louise of Vienna; eight grandchildren, Justin Harding, Louis Bennett, Heather Harding, Tyler Bennett, Nathan Harding, Katie Harding, Joshua Harding and Brandon Harding; five great-grandchildren, Alexa Bennett, Claire Bennett, Isabella Bennett, Eli Harding and Isla Harding; two sisters, Joan Foxwell (Doug)of Cambridge and Ann McCready(Jim) of Cambridge; several nieces and nephews, and his faithful little dog, Sadie.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard Harding and Jimmy Harding.



A walk through viewing will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Sunnyside Alliance Church. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be practiced. Funeral service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00AM where friends will be received one hour prior to the service. Rev. Mark E. Brumbley and Rev. Randall Blackmon will officiate. Interment will follow in East New Market Cemetery.



His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Howard Brinsfield, David Beachy and Edward Kukta.



Memorial donations may be made to Sunnyside Alliance Church, P. O. Box 9, East New Market MD 21631.



Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.



