Robert Laurence Peck, 66, passed away on July 21, 2019 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.
He was born on July 16, 1953 in Washington, DC, the son of Thomas and Betty Annis Peck.
Bob worked in construction and project management throughout his career.
He loved fishing and going to Myrtle Beach.
In addition to his parents, Bob is survived by his wife of 16 years, Susan Dietrich Peck and their children; Brandon Peck, Marshall Peck (Katrina), Dawn Welzel (Randy Jr.) and Crystal Truitt (John Tripp); grandchildren, Henry and Dylan Peck, Katelynn and Jakob Welzel, Nicholas, Maxwell and Eli Truitt, his sisters, Cathy Hallin (Rob) and Barbara Henning, his mother-in-law, Flora Dietrich and several nieces and nephews.
All services will be private.
Published in The Star Democrat on July 24, 2019