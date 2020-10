Robert Lee Robinson, son of the late James O. Robinson, Sr. and Lillie Mae Johnson departed his life on September 28, 2020 at University of Maryland Hospital, he was 68 years old. A walk-through viewing in his remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00pm at Christ Church Parish, Stevensville, MD. Family and friends may call a hour prior to services. Condolences may be sent to henryfh.com