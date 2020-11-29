1/1
Robert Leo Reynolds
1950 - 2020
Robert L. Reynolds, 70 of Worton, MD, passed away on November 27, 2020 in Shore Medical Center, Easton, MD.

Bob was born on January 30, 1950, son of the late Leo Bernard Reynolds and Ethel Dunnavant Reynolds. He was raised in Baltimore City where he attended Cardinal Gibbons High School. He was a U. S. Marine serving from June 1968 thru August 1969. Upon his honorable discharge he owned and operated a Transmission Business in Glen Burnie. He retired from Safeway as a truck driver in 1999.

Bob enjoy Classic Cars, restoring and building race cars, there was not anything he could not fix.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Joanna Chance Reynolds; two brother in laws Charles Chance of Chester, MD and Cliff Chance (Donna) of Chester, MD and one sister in law Beth Stanley (Wayne) of Stevensville, MD.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD

Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 29, 2020.
