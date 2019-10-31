|
Bob passed away peacefully at the age of 98. Born in Hackensack, New Jersey, to Charles Julian Wood and Mildred Morse Wood, he grew up a child of the Depression. After attending Brown University for his freshman year he received a commission to the United States Military Academy at West Point, and graduated in January, 1943.
During WWII Bob joined Patton's Third United States Army and the Engineer Battalion of the 7th armored division, "the lucky seven". He remained in Germany after the war as part of the Army reconstruction forces. He resigned from active duty in 1949 only to be recalled for the Korean conflict in 1951, where he was assigned to the General Staff at West Point.
In 1954 Bob began his civilian career in finance and utilities, working in Chicago, New York, and Washington, DC. Throughout he remained in the Army reserves, retiring in the 1970's with a rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
An avid sailor all his life, in retirement Bob taught midshipmen sailing fundamentals as a Coach in the U.S. Naval Academy's Sailing Squadron program.
Bob married Cynthia Taylor Rich in 1944. They had three children, two daughters and a son. Cynthia predeceased Bob in 1985. Bob married Frances Garey in 1987, to whom he was married until her death in 2014. He is survived by his three children, Michael (Jim Richman), Cyndi, and Robert, Jr. (Elizabeth); six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Donations in Bob's name may be made to the Association of Graduates at West Point.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019