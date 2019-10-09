|
Robert Freeman Shattuck of Oxford, MD, widely known as "Bubbles," died Oct. 4, 2019, at Hospice House, after a lengthy battle with congestive heart failure. He is survived by his wife, Candace, of Oxford and their daughter, Sarah (Liz), of Seattle, WA. His first granddaughter is due in November.
Robert was born on Valentine's Day, 1937 to Wilfred C. Shattuck and Julia Emma Salas Shattuck. He and his sister, the late Beatrice Shattuck Bissell, grew up in Old Greenwich, CT. He was educated at Kent School in Kent, CT and at Colby College in Waterville, ME. He then began a 39-year career teaching mathematics and coaching a variety of sports at the Harvey School in Katonah, NY; at Trinity School in New York City; and for the last six years of his career, at the Country School in Easton. He retired in 1999.
Sailing was always a central part of his life. In his youth, he sailed out of Rocky Point Beach Club in Old Greenwich, CT in a Moth boat and later a Blue Jay, both built by his neighbor, Skip Etchells. He was a fine competitive sailor, winning both the national Midget Championships and the Sears Cup in 1951. As an adult, he sailed out of the American Yacht Club in Rye, NY, where he raced Etchells number 45, earning his share of trophies over the years. After moving to Oxford in 1993, he and Candace spent a great deal of time sailing his blue Sonar year 'round, racing at the Tred Avon Yacht Club and day sailing for the sheer enjoyment of it.
Bubbles enjoyed telling old stories, making jokes, giving people a hard time, and laughing. He cared greatly for people and made friends wherever he went. He wished for the world to be a more peaceful and inclusive place. He brightened many lives over the course of the years, and will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will held Sunday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. at Third Haven Friends Meeting (Quaker), 405 South Washington Street in Easton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Chesapeake Regional Accessible Boating (CRAB), whose mission is to bring the thrill and freedom of sailing to people with disabilities, recovering warriors, and local youth from at-risk neighborhoods.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019