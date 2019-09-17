|
Robert "Bobby" T. Tieder, Jr., 87, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born in Cambridge on February 18, 1932 and was a son of the late Robert T. Tieder, Sr. and Dorothy Courtney Tyler.
Mr. Tieder attended Cambridge High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in the Panama Canal. On July 23, 1973, he married the former Judy Casselbury. Mr. Tieder worked at the Eastern Shore State Hospital for 32 years. After he retired, he worked for the Sanitary Commission for the City of Cambridge. He enjoyed golfing, and was a member of the Cambridge American Legion Post 91 for sixty years and served as Commander multiple times.
He is survived by his wife Judy Tieder of Cambridge, two daughters Lois Francis of Bridgeville, DE and Kathy Barnett and husband Curt of Seaford, one grandchild Rachel Barnett of Seaford, several great grandchildren, two sisters Frieda and Doris and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Tieder is preceded in death by three brothers Mickey, Ronald and Donnie, and a grandson Scott.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10 am at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery with Rev. Gary Crouch officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Post 91, P.O. Box 733, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019