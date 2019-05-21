EASTON - Robin Charlene Andrews of Easton, MD, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was 64 years old.

She was born on April 23, 1955 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late George Carroll Lindsay and Doris Mae Boll Lindsay.

Robin graduated from St. Michaels High School Class of 1973, where she was a former Miss St. Michaels. Shortly after, she married Rodney Andrews and they made their home in Easton.

She was employed as a private health care sitter, a route supervisor for the Star Democrat for over 10 years and had her own cleaning business, Rob's Cleaning Service.

Robin enjoyed her grand babies, spending holidays with family, camping, and gardening. She was also a coach for Pee Wee baseball in Trappe.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Rodney Andrews; her sons: Daniel Andrews (Erika), of Longmont, CO; Jason Andrews (fiance Lisa Secrist), of Talbot County; grandchildren: Carter, Riley, and Elizabeth Andrews; brother, George Russel Lindsay, of Kissimmee, FL; sisters: Diane Bryan, of McDaniel, MD; Wanda Gaulman, of Sarasota, FL; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 11 a.m. at Fairview Church of the Brethren in Cordova, where friends may call one-hour prior from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be private.

For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on May 22, 2019