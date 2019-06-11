Home

SUDLERSVILLE - Robin R. Garber, 71, died unexpectedly on January 4, 2019, at Christiana Hospital, DE. He was born on Feb. 2, 1947 in MD, son of Glen Rhudell and Robbin Virginia (Kaiser) Garber.
Rob is survived by his wife Joanne and a large loving family and many close, loving friends.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kent Island Fire House, 1610 Main Street, Chester, MD. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Published in The Star Democrat on June 11, 2019
