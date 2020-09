Roderick Edward Warner, 80, of Easton, MD, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020 at Talbot Hospice in Easton, MD. A walk-through viewing in his remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Tri-Life Christian Center in Easton, MD. from 9:00AM to 11:00AM, followed by a celebration of his life at 11:00AM. Services will be streamed live via Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa . Condolences may be sent to henryfh.com