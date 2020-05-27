On May 17, 2020, Rodney Ann Duncan "Tootie" passed away at her home in Easton at the age of 79. Rodney Ann "Tootie" Duncan beloved wife of the late Bruce Duncan. Much loved mother of Amanda Moon, James Moon (mother-in-law) and Mace Conley. Cherished grandmother of Tyler Conley, Ann Cole, Amber Cole, Nicholas Conley, Michaela Cole, and Mason Conley. Dear sister of Bill Cummings and sister-in-law Janice Cummings. Precious child of the late Bill and Jean Cummings. Mom also leaves behind many lifelong friends who added so much love, laughter and joy to her life.



Words cannot express the kindness or joy she brought to her family, friends, and her church. She was always there to lend a hand and to help anyone who asked. Anyone who met her became family. A Memorial Service will be announced later due to the COVID-19 restrictions.



