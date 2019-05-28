Home

Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Rodney L. Cordrey Sr.

Rodney L. Cordrey Sr. Obituary
Rodney L. Cordrey, Sr. of Denton, MD, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the UMSMC at Easton, MD. He was 78 years old.
Born in Ridgely, MD, Mr. Cordrey was the son of the late Linford Henry Cordrey and Emma Maude Smith Cordrey. He grew up in Denton and was a 1959 graduate of Caroline High School.
He had been a driver-salesman for 7-Up and then for Utz Potato Chip Company from which he retired in 2004.
Mr. Cordrey is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Rosemary Cordrey of Denton; two daughters: Becky Reynolds (Paul) of Marydel, MD and Debra Kay of Denton; his son, Rodney L. Cordrey, Jr. (Dawn) of Greensboro, MD; a brother, C. Stanley Cordrey (Debbie) of Rutherford, NC; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, R. Alan "Whitey" Cordrey.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, May 30th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton where friends may call from 11 to 12 before the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.
To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 28, 2019
