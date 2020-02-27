Home

Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Church of the Nazarene
Cambridge, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Church of the Nazarene
Cambridge, MD
View Map
Roger "Bull" Bloodsworth


1948 - 2020
Roger "Bull" Bloodsworth Obituary
Roger "Bull" Bloodsworth, Jr., 71, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Mallard Bay Care Center. He was born in Wingate on December 7, 1948 and was a son of the late Roger W. Bloodsworth, Sr. and Mary Parks Bloodsworth.

Mr. Bloodsworth attended schools in South Dorchester. On August 7, 1972, he married the former Linda Hurley, who passed away on June 21, 2019. He was a mechanic and enjoyed working on antique cars and going to car shows.

He is survived by a son Joe Bloodsworth and his wife Jesa, two grandchildren Emily and Rose Bloodsworth, a brother Michael Bloodsworth and three sisters Sharon Paul, Lorraine Bloodsworth and Janice Wilson and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 pm at Church of the Nazarene in Cambridge with Rev. Richard Prahl and Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Church of the Nazarene, 97 Sandy Hill Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to a .
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020
