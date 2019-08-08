|
Roger L. Kemp, 58, of Linkwood passed away on August 7, 2019 at his home. He was born in Dover, DE on December 19, 1960 to Vivian Conley Kemp and the late August Salisbury Kemp.
Roger graduated from Easton High School. He worked for many years with Black and Decker. He enjoyed bowling, playing golf at the Hog Neck Golf Course, and playing World of Warcraft. Roger was also a past EMT with the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Company and with Best Care Ambulance. He later worked with Eagle Development Group in Cambridge.
Roger is survived by his mother Vivian Kemp, his sister Debbie Kemp, two nieces Monica L. Kemp and Allyssa D. Kemp, 4 great nieces and nephews John A. Raickle III, Autumn Isabella Capael, Aliyah Lynece Dixon, and Ry'Marr Jaden Rideout, all of Linkwood, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Roger is preceded in death by his father.
According to his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019