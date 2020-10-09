1/1
Roger W. Chase
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger W. Chase, 85, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at UMSMC at Dorchester. He was born in Reid's Grove on February 5, 1935 and was a son of the late Sidney and Amelia Stokes Chase.

He graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1954. On December 21, 1956, he married the former Arline Adkins. Mr. Chase served in the Army National Guard. He worked for two different beer distributors G&G and JC Dodd. Mr. Chase enjoyed playing and singing country and bluegrass music. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, past member of the Beagle Club and the Cambridge Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his wife Arline Chase of Cambridge, a son Sidney Richard Chase (Kathy Walker) of Vienna, and several cousins. Besides his parents, Mr. Chase is preceded in death by a son Roger David Chase and a sister Hilda Hill.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 2 pm at East New Market Cemetery with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Face mask and social distancing is required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved