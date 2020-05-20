Or Copy this URL to Share

Rogers Newman, 63, passed away on May 7, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Elkton, MD. A private Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, 11:00 a.m., May 23, 2020 with a walk through viewing two hours prior at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street, Chestertown, MD. Interment will be at Joshua Chapel Cemetery in Morgnec. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home - Chestertown.



