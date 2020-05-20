Rogers Newman
1956 - 2020
Rogers Newman, 63, passed away on May 7, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Elkton, MD. A private Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, 11:00 a.m., May 23, 2020 with a walk through viewing two hours prior at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street, Chestertown, MD. Interment will be at Joshua Chapel Cemetery in Morgnec. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home - Chestertown.

Published in The Star Democrat on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
MAY
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
855 High St.
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-2161
