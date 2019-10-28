|
Roland Douglas "Doug" Fairbank, of McDaniel, MD, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He was 84.
Born on January 7, 1935 in Easton, MD, he was the son of the late Roland F. and Dora Richardson Fairbank. Doug enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1952. He served out of Baltimore and was stationed at the Bloody Point light house for 4 years. He was honorably discharged in 1960. Doug worked locally as a waterman and carpenter for many years.
In addition to his wife, of 62 years, Alice Fairbank, he is survived by a son, Frank Fairbank (Chris) of Greensboro, MD; three grandchildren, Crystal, Joe and Kaitlyn, and four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, David Fairbank.
Services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made his memory to Partners in Care, 400 Brooklets Ave. Easton, MD 21601 or St. Michaels Vol. Fire Department, 1001 S. Talbot Street, St. Michaels, MD 21663.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019