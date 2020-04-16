|
Roland E. "Bud" Platt, 95, of Hollywood, Florida, passed away on December 27, 2019, at the Trust Bridge Care Center in Boca Raton, Florida.
Born September 2, 1924 in Adams, Decatur Co., Indiana, he was the son of Earl E. Platt and Ercil May Hinkle. His wife of 72 years, Evelyn Nadine (Bowdle) Platt, 92, died on January 7, 2020 shortly after his death. They were married in Easton, Maryland on December 27, 1947. He is survived by a sister, Eleanor Richards of Greensburg, Indiana, and several nieces and nephews. Four deceased brothers are Gilbert L., Merle M., Wayne L., and Arthur L. Platt.
Bud graduated from high school in Indiana. He served in the Army during World War II from 1943 to 1945 and was overseas in Germany. After his service in the Army, he graduated from Ball State Teachers College and was a member there of the Blue Key National Honor Society. He began his teaching career in South Bend, Indiana. In the mid 1950's, he and Nadine moved to Hollywood, Florida, and he taught, coached, and also served as an assistant principal before retiring. He and Nadine enjoyed traveling and had visited many countries. They also spent a great many summers on the Eastern Shore in Easton, Maryland visiting friends and family, fishing and crabbing on the Tred Avon River. Bud was a member of the Masons.
Bud and Nadine are now resting together in the Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, Maryland only a small distance from the gentle lapping sound of the Tred Avon River.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020