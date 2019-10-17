Home

Roland E. Towers Obituary
Roland E. Towers, 68, of Easton, MD passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Genesis-The Pines in Easton, MD.

He was born on January 2, 1951 and was the son of the late Edward H. Towers and Rosalie Lyons Towers.

Roland is survived by his sister, Rosalie V. Sprecher and her husband, Randy, two nieces, Amy Sprecher and Amber Wyand and her husband, Brad, all of Boonsboro, MD.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1-3 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 200 S. Harrison St. Easton, MD 21601. Burial will be private. The family requests no flowers, but encourages donations in Roland's honor to Talbot Evangelistic Church, 6099 Ocean Gateway, Trappe, MD 21673.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019
