Roland Gross
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roland Gross of Federalsburg passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, Maryland He was 93.

A walk through viewing will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 11:00 to 1:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Masks will be required and no seating will be permitted. You must exit after viewing in order to allow the guest in behind you. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Federal Hill Cemetery in Federalsburg.

Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved