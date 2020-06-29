Roland Gross of Federalsburg passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, Maryland He was 93.
A walk through viewing will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 11:00 to 1:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Masks will be required and no seating will be permitted. You must exit after viewing in order to allow the guest in behind you. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Federal Hill Cemetery in Federalsburg.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 29, 2020.