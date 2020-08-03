Sue Thom, of Queen Anne, MD, died peacefully on July 22, 2020 at Caroline Nursing Home.
Born Rolane Sue Gernert in Baltimore, MD on April 12, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Effie Gernert. She was raised in Wye Mills and Chester, Maryland, and attended Stevensville High School and Chesapeake College. She worked for many years at Fisherman's Inn as a bartender, and later worked as a teller for several local banks. She lived for many years in Wye Mills, MD, and in later years also in Easton and Queen Anne.
She was a life-long reader of mysteries, thrillers, and Stephen King novels, solved crossword puzzles and played Trivial Pursuit, was a gardening enthusiast and enjoyed watching birds, bowled on several leagues in Chestertown, Maryland, and volunteered as a Bingo caller at Tilghman Terrace Apartments in Centreville. She loved the beaches and sun of Ocean City and Florida, and she enjoyed crocheting, holiday baking and decorating, dining out with family and friends, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Ms. Thom is survived by her daughter and son-in law, Andrea and Michael Ambruso, Jr. of Dover, Delaware; and sons Randy Smith of Chester, Maryland, Jason Thom of Frederick, Maryland, and Justin Thom of Easton, Maryland, and eightgrandchildren and four great grandchildren. Other surviving relatives and longtime friends include her sister Peggy Lane, brother James Gernert and brother-in-law Norman Prentiss,brother Roland Gernert, and niece Anne Lane.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local library.
Arrangements by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover, De. Condolences can be shared via www.ambruso.com