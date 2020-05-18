Rolinda Desiree Jackson passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, DE. She was 51.
She was born on November 7, 1968, she was the daughter of Robert Manokey and Teresa Cephas Batson.
She attended North Dorchester High School and later went on to attend Chesapeake College, before becoming a superintendent at Perdue, and also working in the medical field. She enjoyed traveling and going on cruises. She loved to be pampered and to go and get a pedicure. She was a family first person and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Terez Jackson, children; Lawanda Major, Shanae Major, Taron Major, and step-son, Trey Evans, her parents, Robert Manokey, and Teresa Batson (George), grandchildren; Jaidon Major, Brayden Pinder, and Dariana Major, siblings; Shametha Phillips (Donald), Rudolph Mobley, and Deshawnda Jackson, grandparents; Mary Pinkett, Geneva Stanley, and Robert Camper, mother-in-law, Faye Green, and father-in-law, Keith Harris, a special nephew, Henry Johnson III "JR", and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorcell Cephas, and Robert Butler, her grandfather, Joseph Cephas Sr., and her uncles, Alonzo Manokey and Joseph Cephas Jr.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 1-5pm and Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 10am-12pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, we will be allowing no more than 10 people in the funeral home at a time. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Services following the visitation will be private.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
She was born on November 7, 1968, she was the daughter of Robert Manokey and Teresa Cephas Batson.
She attended North Dorchester High School and later went on to attend Chesapeake College, before becoming a superintendent at Perdue, and also working in the medical field. She enjoyed traveling and going on cruises. She loved to be pampered and to go and get a pedicure. She was a family first person and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Terez Jackson, children; Lawanda Major, Shanae Major, Taron Major, and step-son, Trey Evans, her parents, Robert Manokey, and Teresa Batson (George), grandchildren; Jaidon Major, Brayden Pinder, and Dariana Major, siblings; Shametha Phillips (Donald), Rudolph Mobley, and Deshawnda Jackson, grandparents; Mary Pinkett, Geneva Stanley, and Robert Camper, mother-in-law, Faye Green, and father-in-law, Keith Harris, a special nephew, Henry Johnson III "JR", and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorcell Cephas, and Robert Butler, her grandfather, Joseph Cephas Sr., and her uncles, Alonzo Manokey and Joseph Cephas Jr.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 1-5pm and Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 10am-12pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, we will be allowing no more than 10 people in the funeral home at a time. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Services following the visitation will be private.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 18, 2020.