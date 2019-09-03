|
Ronald Aldred Hurley "Buck", 83, passed away on August 31, 2019 at Talbot Hospice House in Easton.
He was born on September 4, 1935 in Cambridge, MD, son of the late Wilbur F. Hurley, Sr. and Hilda Thomas Hurley.
After graduating high school, Buck enlisted in the U. S. Navy where he served honorably on the USS Enhance as a Navigation Pilot, receiving the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He married the former Barbara Ellen Wallace on October 18, 1958 and they made their home in Easton.
After the Navy, Buck worked for over 20 years for the Hurley Twins.
Buck was a people person, he enjoyed talking with people, dancing with his wife and country music.
He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Barbara Hurley; daughters, Sherry Schuyler (Larry) and Cindy Matthews (Eddie), granddaughter, Isabelle Matthews, brother, Wilbur Hurley, Jr. (Lois), sister, Beverly Tyler and his four-legged grandchildren, Sadie, Maxx and Tinselpuff.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6-7 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD. A chapel service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1 PM at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Buck's honor to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
For online condolences, please visitwww.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019