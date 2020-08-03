1/1
Ronald D. "Ron" Smith
1940 - 2020
Ronald David "Ron" Smith passed away on August 1, 2020 at his home. He was 79 years old.

He was born on October 30, 1940 in Easton, MD, the son of the late Albert David and Leona Ethel Gardner Smith.

Ron served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1959-1963.

He was a member of the Easton Moose Lodge, where he enjoyed dancing and be with his friends. He loved spending time at home with his family and pets and enjoyed doing projects around the house.

Ron is survived by his wife, Kathy Smith; children, Sue Smith, James Scott Smith, John Saulsbury, Skye, and Eric, ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren his dogs, Popeye and Sweet Pea and his cat Wilber.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Phylis Benney.

Services will be private.

For condolences and to sign the online guest book, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
