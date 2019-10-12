|
Ronald "Ron" George Elasik, 74, made his way to Heaven October 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving wife Suanne Slye Elasik and family. He was a devoted father to Lauren Elasik Goodwin (husband Drew) and the late Patrick Elasik, and a caring stepfather to Jennifer Slye Aniskovich, Jill Slye King, Juliana Slye Valentine and Joelle Slye Flynn. Ron is also survived by ten grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his son Patrick, Ron is predeceased by brothers Robert Elasik and Richie Elasik.
Besides his numerous careers in the restaurant, boating and retail industries, he also played on the University of Maryland football team.
Ron loved being with family, doing everything from fishing to cooking. He was also involved in many local activities and causes in Queen Anne's County. He was dedicated to walking the dogs of his community and enjoyed both the view and bounty of the Chester River.
He fought sudden cancer with great faith, strength and courage. A private family memorial was held. A brick at the Watermen's Monument on Kent Island has been dedicated to him, near the brick of his son, Patrick.
Donations in his name may be made to the Board of the Maryland Watermen's Monument at: 1-D Queen Victoria Court, Chester, MD 21619.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019