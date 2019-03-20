PRESTON - Ronald "Gene" Eugene Christopher of Preston, MD, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home. He was 89.

Born Dec. 21, 1929 in Preston, MD, he was the son of the late Gilbert Clayton Christopher and Bessie Marie Christopher. On Nov. 30, 1957, Gene married the former Dorothy Ireland Christopher.

Ronald reached Sgt. in the Army where he was a Tank Commander while serving in Germany. After the military, Ronald spent 25 years working as a mechanic for a Mid City/Verland Buick/Bob Smith Buick until he later left to open his own shop known as Christopher's Garage until he retired in 1997.

Gene is survived by his children: Gilbert "Chris" Eugene Christopher, of Preston, MD; Vicki Krajcovic (Dave), of Peyton, CO; Phyllis Erickson (Ken), of Dundalk, MD; two brothers: Alan Christopher, Robert Christopher; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ireland Christopher; his parents: Gilbert Clayton Christopher and Bessie Marie Christopher; and five siblings: Dorsey Christopher, Marie Dulin, Louise Blades, Claude Christopher, Arthur Christopher; and his great granddaughter, Addison Nichole Christopher.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, where friends may call one hour prior from 12-1 p.m. Burial will be at Junior Order Cemetery in Preston. Pallbearers include, Gilbert Christopher Jr., Steven Christopher, Jason Christpher, Cody Christopher, TR Cheezum, Adam Cheezum, and Honorary Pallbearer, Brandon Welch.

Online condolences may be made at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary