Ronald Gene Daringer
1936 - 2020
Ronald Gene Daringer, 84, of Cambridge, Maryland died on October 26, 2020 at UMSMC@Dorchester.

The son of Everett and Frieda (Frederick) Daringer, he was born February 28, 1936 in Indianapolis, IN. Following high school graduation, he attended the U.S. Naval Academy. It was here, at Annapolis, that he met his wife, Dolores Anderson of Baltimore. They married June 7, 1958, one day after graduation, in the Academy chapel. They were married for 62 years.

The couple moved to Cambridge in 1965 and on April 20, 1972, Ron Daringer and partner, George Messick, founded Maryland Wire Belts in a tomato factory in Church Creek, MD. Company growth included: a division in Mexico City; a second Maryland plant on Goodwill Ave. in Cambridge in 1989; Toolwrights (EDM machining) in 1990 and a belt manufacturing plant in Modesto, CA in 1996. Ron retired upon the sale and merger of Maryland Wire Belts in 1998.

He was predeceased by his parents and two sons, Michael Evan and Charles Edward. Surviving, in addition to his wife, Dolores, are: his daughter, Cheryl Daringer Dayton and husband, Anthony (Cambridge) and son Franklin Thomas and wife Deborah (Moody) also Cambridge. Grandchildren are: Caroline Donaghy (Baltimore, Benjamin Daringer (Salisbury), Beverly Daringer Herrmann (Stevensonville) and Devan Daringer (Salisbury).

Those who wish to remember Ron may make gifts in his name to The National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.nami.org)

Services to be announced at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, MD

To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
(410) 228-2616
