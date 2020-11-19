Ronald Golt (Ronnie) passed away on November 12, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. He was 81 years old.



Ronnie was born on January 25, 1939 to the late George Golt Sr. and Lillian Roe Golt. He became the loving husband of the late Beverly Fowler Golt, loving father of Shelly Golt Hack (Philip) and Scott Golt (Mary), beloved grandfather of Brandi Golt Chester (Nick) and Tyler Golt (Candace), and loving great-grandfather of Luke, Liam and Presley.



Ronnie started his career as a waterman, crabbing during the summer months and tonging for oysters in the winter. He loved being on the water and loved his boats. He was known for having the cleanest boat at the docks, and was given the nickname "Captain Sparkle". While still working on the water, he and his wife Beverly opened the Dutch Barn Antique shop at their home in Grasonville. As the business grew, he and Beverly dedicated all their time to the business, going to auctions four or five nights a week and fixing up furniture to sell. They truly loved their business and met many lifelong friends along the way. As busy as they were, they would hit the road every two years and head west. Together they traveled extensively throughout the United States, visiting national parks and museums along the way.



After closing the business a few years ago, Ronnie remained active and could still be seen down at the shore, watching the boats come in, and talking to old friends. He still loved going fishing on his boat with his family. Every Thursday for the last 40 years, he was a regular at American Corners auction. He loved looking for treasures and hanging out with the Andrews family and many other old friends. He was always a dedicated family man. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought him much joy. He will be missed.



Ronnie is survived by two sisters, Janice Smigo and Donna Lewis, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by siblings George (Sonny) Golt Jr., Jean Golt Marshall, Marilyn Golt Benton, and Albert (Bert) Golt.



A private graveside service will be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Queenstown Volunteer Fire Department in his name.



