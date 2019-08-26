|
Ronald B. Hickman of Rock Hall, MD died on August 24, 2019 in Rock Hall. He was 80.
A lifelong resident of Rock Hall, he was born on January 25, 1939 the son of the late Clifton B and Ida Whaland Hickman.
Mr. Hickman was a graduate of Rock Hall High School class of 1956 and served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He married Sharon Beck on December 12, 1964.
Mr. Hickman worked as a Career Professional Firefighter with BWI Airport Fire Department and retired after 30 years. He then worked with the Town of Rock Hall and with F.E.M.A.
He was selfless in his acts towards mankind and was a consummate volunteer. He served as Past Chief and President of Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company, Past Master of Chester Lodge #115 A.F.&A.M., and Past Post Commander of Sgt. Preston Ashley American Legion Post #228. He also served on the board of directors with Rock Hall United Methodist Church. He enjoyed playing guitar, Saturday afternoons at the Legion, family dinners, and any and all visitors and company.
He is survived by his son: Michael C. Hickman and his wife Kristine of Rock Hall, MD, two brothers: Dennis Hickman, Sr. of Chestertown, MD, and Paige Hickman of Millington, MD, a sister: Cindy Elburn of Rock Hall, MD, along with his grandchildren: Meggan Fletcher, Jordan Hickman, and Isabella Hickman.
Funeral services with Fire Company honors will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown, MD. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior (12-1) to the service and on Thursday, August 29th from 6:00-8:00 PM where a Masonic Service will be held at 8:00. Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Rock Hall Vol. Fire Company P.O. Box 577 Rock Hall, MD 21661. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019