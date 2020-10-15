1/1
Ronald John Kress
1946 - 2020
Age 74, of Easton, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family; Son of the late John & Pearl Kress (Beck); Devoted husband of 39 years to Jean A. Kress (Rosensteel); Loving father of Carrie Giles, Sarah (David) Snyder, Diane (Christopher) Adelsberger, & the late Ronald T. Kress; Proud Pappy to 9 cherished grandchildren; Brother of Darlene (Edward) Gielarowski and Jack Kress; Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Saints Peter and Paul Parish on Friday, October 23rd at 10:30 AM.



Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 15, 2020.
