Ronald K. Hurley
1941 - 2020
Ronald K. Hurley, 79, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home. He was born in Dorchester County on October 28, 1941 and was a son of the late John K. and Viola Richardson Hurley.

Mr. Hurley graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1960. On June 22, 1959, he married the former Patricia Wheedleton, who passed away a few hours later on October 31, 2020 at UMSMC at Easton. Mr. Hurley owned and operated Hurley's Mobile Mechanical Services and also loved operating buses as a motor coach operator. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cambridge.

He is survived by a sister in law Nellie Wheedleton of Cambridge and several other family members. Besides his parents and his wife, Mr. Hurley was preceded in death by a daughter Amy Beth Hurley, a son John K. Hurley and a brother and sister in law John R. Hurley and Clara Hurley.

A walk through visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at the First Baptist Church, 501 Glenburn Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613, followed by a graveside service at 1 pm at Dorchester Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church, 501 Glenburn Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613. Face mask and social distancing is required. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.

Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
NOV
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dorchester Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
