MILLINGTON - Roland E. Roland Sr. passed away peacefully at home on May, 7, 2020, following a long illness.
He was born October 20, 1927, in Johnstown, Pa., the only child of Reuben Roland and Rhoda Penrod Nickerson. He was raised in Windber, Pa., Viola, Del., and in Crumpton, Md., when his mother married W. Leslie Nickerson. He graduated from Sudlersville High School in 1945. As a World War II veteran of the Army Air Force, he served with occupation forces in Japan until 1947. In 1955, he married Ann Sweetman, with whom he had twin children, and in 1959 built the home in which he passed away. In 2004, he married Hazel Hall.
Mr. Roland made his career in building trade materials, both at the retail and wholesale level. For many years, he was an active member of Calvary-Asbury United Methodist Church in Sudlersville, and served in several leadership positions. He was a Past Master of Centreville Lodge 180 AF&AM and a Nur Shriner (New Castle, Del.). He was a member of American Legion Post 192 and VFW Post 652.
He was an avid Baltimore Colts fan and season ticket holder. He enjoyed traveling, dancing and socializing, and he loved his family.
He is survived by his wife Hazel Hall-Roland, children Ronald E. Roland Jr. (Barbara Fox) and Connie Roland Connolly (Gary), grandchildren Casey Burnett (Chris) and Allie Floyd (Rene), seven great-grandchildren, his cousin George Penrod, four stepsons and their families, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may visit in intervals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 15, at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 170 W. Cypress St., Millington, Md. A private graveside service will follow at Crumpton Cemetery and be webcast at 1:30 p.m. A Masonic memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice or Centreville Lodge 180.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 14, 2020.